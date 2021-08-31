scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

Hosur MLA’s son Karuna Sagar among 7 killed in Bengaluru car crash

Bengaluru accident: The incident took place near Mangala Kalayana Manatapa near Koramangala around 1.30 am.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 31, 2021 11:18:51 am
Karuna Sagar, Hosur MLA Y Prakash, Kormangala car accident, kormangala car crash, bangalore car accident crash kormangala, indian expressThe passengers were travelling in an Audi and the accident took place at around 1.30 am. ANI Photo

Seven persons, including the son of DMK MLA Y Prakash, were killed after their car rammed into a road divider and a compound wall in the early hours of Tuesday.

DCP traffic East confirmed DMK MLA Hosur Y Prakash’s son Karuna Sagar was among those killed in the accident. A confirmation on the identity of the others in the car is awaited.

The incident took place near Mangala Kalayana Manatapa near Koramangala around 1.30 am.

Joint commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda said that four male and three female persons have died. Six of them died on the spot and one died on the way to the hospital. Prima facie, it looks like that the car was being driven fast and in a negligent matter. We are yet to know whether they were drunk,” he added.

Adugodi traffic police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and the bodies have been shifted to St John’s hospital for post-mortem.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement