Hosur MLA’s son Karuna Sagar among 7 killed in Bengaluru car crash

Seven persons, including the son of DMK MLA Y Prakash, were killed after their car rammed into a road divider and a compound wall in the early hours of Tuesday.

DCP traffic East confirmed DMK MLA Hosur Y Prakash’s son Karuna Sagar was among those killed in the accident. A confirmation on the identity of the others in the car is awaited.

The incident took place near Mangala Kalayana Manatapa near Koramangala around 1.30 am.

Joint commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda said that four male and three female persons have died. Six of them died on the spot and one died on the way to the hospital. Prima facie, it looks like that the car was being driven fast and in a negligent matter. We are yet to know whether they were drunk,” he added.

Adugodi traffic police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and the bodies have been shifted to St John’s hospital for post-mortem.