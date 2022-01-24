Hospitalisations in Karnataka low due to high vaccination figures, say experts

Despite having over 50,000 active cases across the state in the middle of a surging Omicron wave, daily hospitalisation in Karnataka remains low.

According to the state health department on Sunday, 5164 people sought admission to health care facilities of which 3386 were in government and 1,778 in private. Admissions for oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators were 1048, 421 and 129 respectively. Hospitalisations showed a drop from January 20 when 5,344 people were admitted as against 5529 on Jan 21 and 5237 on Jan 22.

Experts say hospitalisation is low due to high vaccination statistics.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials stated that less than 0.5 percent of the active cases are on critical beds and pediatric cases have not seen a rise. The BBMP Covid bed status on January 24 shows that of the 6,963 government quota beds available in the city, 626 beds were occupied and 6,337 were available.

Analysis by the state health department data stated that in the past one week, the positivity rate was 12.45 percent.

Active cases in the first and second waves of the pandemic at the peak were much higher at 1.2 lakh and over 6 lakh respectively.

“Hospitalisations and ICU admission for severe COVID has been less in the third wave. Reasons are multifold. One of the main reasons for the same would be effective vaccinations India has adopted with nearly 100% having received the first dose. Virulence of the virus also would have weakened causing less severe disease. The third wave as we are aware is triggered by newer Omicron strain and there’s evidence of it being highly transmissible with less virulence as seen in patient outcomes in South Africa,” said Dr Pradeep Rangappa, member of the government clinical expert committee and consultant, intensivist and critical care at Manipal Hospital.

Rangappa cautioned that the public must still be on high alert and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour to protect themselves from getting infected. “From the data available, Delta variant and Omicron are both lingering along causing infections and elderly vulnerable populations are still being affected necessitating hospital admission for oxygen which is to be taken note of,” he said.



A member of the state genomic surveillance committee and Regional Director – Head & Neck Surgical Oncology and Robotic Surgery, HCG Cancer Hospital, Dr Vishal Rao said, “With every passing year, the virus is trying to get smarter and stronger through transmission, immune escape and virulence. The race between vaccine and variant continues in 2022. Omicron feeble attack on the lung combined with high coverage of vaccination will be a key differentiating factor for third wave to reduce hospitalisation and ICU occupancy.”