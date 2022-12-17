A few hospital chains lack transparency, says Karnataka health minister

Speaking at the 3rd National Health Summit of the Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) held in Bengaluru Saturday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said a few hospital chains in the state lack transparency.

“A few private hospital chains lack adequate transparency. I urge PHANA to look into this issue to ensure that digital medical records are made available to the government. This is because, unless we have adequate data, the government cannot come up with effective health programmes both at the state and national levels,” he said.

The minister said that private hospitals should work with the government in making healthcare accessible and affordable.

“The contribution of PHANA was immense during the pandemic. We should have a dialogue in making healthcare affordable. There are 3,000-4,000 healthcare start-ups alone in Bengaluru. We should use technology to our advantage. In the current world, we are seeing a massive rise in new technology such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. There are new tools that allow us to make incredibly accurate diagnoses which will help provide effective treatment in a timely manner,” he added.

Sudhakar said that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are a big threat currently. “Every fourth person has diabetes today. We don’t have a large data pool on this… NCDs such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer are on the rise. This is the reason Karnataka has taken up the task of conducting mass screenings to develop a data pool,” he added.

Dr Sharan Patil, chairman and chief surgeon, Sparsh Hospital, said: “Building a hospital is truly nation-building. Even in the United States, you will probably be treated by an Indian. We have true potential. However, we do not have representation in the corridors of power. There is a need to empower PHANA. In a democracy, we need strong advocacy.”

Dr Prasanna HM, president of PHANA, said that Covid-19 showed the world the importance of the private sector in mitigating the crisis. “We are the highest employment generator but we do not get our dues. The Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) are called by the government for consultation during the preparation of the Budget but we are not. The NITI Aayog in its report had spoken about the public-private partnership model to link new or existing private medical colleges with functional district hospitals to augment medical seats. This is yet to happen.”