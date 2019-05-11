Woman ‘gangraped’ in Mysuru, friend brutally attacked; few detained

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped and her male friend assaulted by three men in Mysuru, Karnataka, police said. A few suspects have been detained and police are awaiting their identification from the victims. Four teams have also been formed to nab the accused. An investigation is underway.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the accused, who were consuming liquor in a car, saw the victim and her friend in Lingambudhi Palya on the outskirts of the city. The group attacked the man and later allegedly raped the woman.

Locals came to the rescue of the duo after the woman raised an alarm. They alerted the police following which the duo was rushed to the hospital. Police said the woman is currently receiving counselling by the Department for Women and Child Welfare’s special cell “Gelathi (Friend)”.

“Four teams have been formed and the victims are recovering now,” M Muthuraj, Mysuru DCP (Law & Order), said.

Following the incident, Jayapura police registered a case under sections 376 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code.