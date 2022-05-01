Lakes of Bengaluru: At Rs 2.5 crore, Hoodi Lake is now a rejuvenated waterbody

Last year, the Hoodi Lake located in the Hoodi village under the Mahadevapura zone was restored at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) diverted the sewage and restored the lake, the work is half way through due to paucity of funds. Spread in an extent of more than 15 acre, the lake wears a dry look during the summers since it is completely dependent on rain.

Balaji Raghotham, a lake activist, said, “The lake is now in a good state. It is free from sewage and properly fenced. However, the plan to construct a jogging path is not something I would approve of. The concentration should not be more on the beautification of the lake. Since the lake is not connected to the sewage treatment plant (STP), there is no scope of treated water coming to the lake. It is completely dependent on the rainwater. BBMP should work on getting the rainwater towards the lake.”

He also highlighted that the encroachments at the lake were removed before the restoration work was carried out. However, a high-tension cable tower has been installed in the middle of the water body which the BBMP officials said cannot be removed now.

A senior BBMP official from the lakes department said, “There were plans to construct a walking path as well but there is a huge shortage of funds. Presently, we have diverted the sewage and fenced the lake. A home guard has also been deputed to oversee the upkeep of the lake. There is no plan to get treated water to the lake. The high-tension cable tower was installed in the lake a few years ago. The BBMP officially did not object to it then. I do not think it will be a huge problem.”

Last year, in December, a few months after the restoration of the lake, the bund caved in during rain. The BBMP repaired the bund in a few days. Raghotham suggested, “During the rainy season, the pathway gets wet and becomes dangerous. So, BBMP should also work on this aspect.”