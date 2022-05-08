Funds crunch slows down rejuvenation of Bengaluru’s Hoodi Giddanakere lake

Located in the southern part of Bengaluru, Hoodi Giddanakere falls in the Hebbal valley. It is a natural lake spread over 28.77 acres and a part of a system of interconnected canals that receive the surface run-off. The lake has a catchment area of about 1.34 sq km.

However, unabated construction activity in the buffer zone, entry of sewage and the rejuvenation going at a snail’s pace have left the citizens concerned about the future of the waterbody. The state government allotted Rs 3 crore for its restoration in 2019, but the officials say that while the pandemic delayed the work first, the lack of funds has slowed down the work now.

(Express Photo by Jithendra M)

“The paucity of funds has delayed the work. However, the sewage will be diverted in a fortnight and we will then resume the cleaning process,” a senior official of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said.

“The lake was taken up for rejuvenation by the BBMP but the work has been very slow. The first step was to desilt the lake. Over the past few months, we have observed that sewage enters the lake. However, a walking path around the lake is being created. Earlier it was not possible to walk around. A lot of residents will benefit with the rejuvenation of the lake,” said Zibi Jamal, a member of the Whitefield Rising, a collective of residents.

When indianexpress.com visited the lake, vehicles were found parked on the pathway of the lake. There was a water storage tank in the lake and locals were found hunting birds. With no home guard or a fence, the waterbody remains vulnerable.

(Express Photo by Jithendra M)

A detailed project report for the lake prepared by the municipal corporation a few years ago said the waterbody was a breeding zone for resident birds and a feeding and resting place for migratory birds. About five butterfly species belonging to two families, three spider species, one-striped palm squirrel and two species of rats or mice, two species of frogs and one species of toads, one species of lizards and five species of snakes found mention in the report.

The report acknowledged that unhygienic activities like defecation in the lake and the dumping of solid waste had led to pollution and the destruction of the lake ecosystem. “The pollution of the lake water by continuous entry of domestic sewage has led to adverse effects on flora and fauna and the overall ecosystem of the lake. Due to the pollution of the lake water, the quality of groundwater is getting affected,” it read.

“This lake is deteriorating due to developing urbanisation and human interventions, which are contrary to the betterment of the waterbody. Major damage is caused due to silt accumulation and destruction of the catchments area. Encroachments are bound to happen due to the [growing] urbanisation of the lake surroundings. There are two inlet channels which collect the rainwater from the watershed and bring the run-off into the lake,” the report stated.

(Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Laying emphasis on the restoration of the lakes, Dr TV Ramachandra, of the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science, said, “Rejuvenating lakes would also help in moderating micro climate, enhancing the storage capacity of lakes and in the improvement of the groundwater table. This helps in optimal rainwater harvesting. We need to catch and also re-establish interconnectivity among lakes.”

A local resident, Madhumita Gupta, who has been fighting for the preservation of the lake, said, “I have been staying here for thepast 10 years. There used to be a lot of trees around and now we have lost several trees. We have documented a lot of migratory birds. The lake used to have catfish. Even during the pandemic, the situation was not so dismal as it is today. Water hyacinth is all over the lake and the fencing work has not been completed.”

Another local resident, Nilanjana Bhaduri, said, “The sewage water inflow from nearby areas has choked our once-blue lake with hyacinth. The BBMP cites the paucity of funds. As residents in the area, we are concerned about the health hazard that we are living with.”