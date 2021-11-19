Hacker helped rig Youth Congress polls, alleges Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has triggered a controversy by suggesting that Youth Congress elections earlier this year were rigged by a faction of the state Congress with the help of hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki who was in the Bengaluru central prison at the time.

Jnanendra’s remarks on Wednesday during an interview with a TV channel came amid a war of words between theparties over Srikrishna’s access to cryptocurrency for money laundering by some politicians. The Congress has denied his allegations, with party state unit chief D K Shivakumar calling Jnanendra a “mad man”.

“Some Congress friends have told me about hacking in the election process and that there should be an investigation,” Jnanendra said. The Congress asked how Srikrishna could have helped from prison. “The polls took place in January and the results were announced on February 4….” Congress’ Priyank Kharge said.