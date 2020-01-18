In Karnataka, Opposition targets Amit Shah on Mangaluru firing, flood-relief

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was received at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru by several BJP ministers and MPs led by chief minister B S Yediyurappa and deputy chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was received at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru by several BJP ministers and MPs led by chief minister B S Yediyurappa and deputy chief minister C N Ashwathnarayan.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah Saturday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Karnataka, over a range of issues pertaining to the state.

In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader raised concerns on the recent shootut in Mangaluru during an anti-CAA protest, allocation of relief funds after 2019 Karnataka floods and others.

“Mr Amit Shah, Before investing time to brainwash people to accept your divisive policies, Why don’t you visit flood affected areas again and assess if the Central govt funds are sufficient or not?” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Siddaramaiah also alleged delay from the Centre in regards to the relief funds meant for the state post 2019 floods. Refering to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s estimate of a loss of Rs 35,000 crore, the Congress leader took a dig at the Home Minister sayng, “…but your aid is just 1,870 Cr. When are you planning to give the remaining? Wil there be any funds left after the implementation of CAA, NPR & NRC?”

He also criticised Shah for “not taking adequate measures” to investigate the Mangaluru police firing incident which took place on December 19, last year during an anti-CAA protest.

“Two innocent victims were killed in Mangaluru in what public opinion says that it is a fake encounter. You are the Home minister of the Country. Don’t you think adequate investigation has to take place when people cry foul about the incident?” Siddaramaiah added.

Siddaramaiah also sought response from Shah on the Mahadayi water sharing dispute issue.

“Your colleagues give contradictory statements on the initiation of Mahadayi project. Why is there a change in stance after elections? What is your stand on the issue?” he added.

Before the 2018 elections, the Karnataka BJP had promised to solve the dispure withing six months. However, with the issue still lacking clarity, more than 800 farmers had travelled to Bengaluru from parts of north Karnataka in 2019 October in an unsuccessful effort to meet and apprise the Governor on the issue.

Former minister and Congress MLA from Chittapur, Priyank Kharge also urged the BJP to arrange for an “open house” with Shah regarding the new citizenship law.

“I dare you (BJP) to arrange an open house for the architect and chief architect of CAA to address an unbiased media open house on Nehru’s ‘Himalayan blunder’ and (suggest) a solution for it. If you are unable to do it, I will be more than happy to do it,” Kharge said.

Shah is in Karnataka as part of BJP’s nationwide Jan Jargaran Abhiyan. Earlier in the day, he was recieved by CM Yediyurappa and several other ministers at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru.

