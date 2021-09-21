Hold convocations twice or thrice every year, former Vice-Chancellors’ forum urges Karnataka govt

The Forum of Former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK) has urged the government to consider organising convocations more frequently every academic year in a bid to avoid delays in future plans of eligible students completing various degrees.

“Convocations, that are an annual affair now, should be held twice or thrice a year. This will avoid eligible students waiting for long to pursue higher studies or to seek employment opportunities which demand degrees being awarded,” FVCK President K S Rangappa noted.

Further, Rangappa, who is also the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) alleged that delays in appointing VCs in state varsities were affecting their overall functioning.

Noting “all is not well in the appointment of vice-chancellors in the state”, the forum objected to the inclusion of serving VCs in search-cum-selection committees formed to finalise new VCs. “Including serving VCs in such committees is not advisable because of their known obligation to the government of the day,” FVCK remarked.

The forum also urged the government to include its members, nearly 70 in the state at present, to get involved in such committees instead.

Former VCs to clear confusion regarding NEP implementation

FVCK has announced a seminar scheduled to be held next month (in October) to clear confusion regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy, which is underway across colleges and varsities in the state.

Planned in collaboration with the University of Mysore, the seminar is expected to be inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of all state-run varsities.

VCs, college principals, PG teachers, and students will be invited to the seminar, FVCK clarified.