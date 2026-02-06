Hoax bomb threat emails target 3 consulates in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three consulates in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threat emails last week, with two of them originating from the same suspicious email ID, the city police said. While the Japanese and the Netherlands consulates received the email on January 29, the Italian consulate got it a day later.
The threats prompted the police to register separate FIRs, two of which have been transferred to the CEN North Police, with the nodal officer overseeing further investigation.
The first threat came to light when Hoshino Shingo, security officer at the Consulate-General of Japan in Prestige Nebula Building, Cubbon Road, lodged a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station on January 29.
According to the FIR, the consulate received an email at 5.32 am from gaina_ramesh@outlook.com, warning of a bomb and demanding evacuation. A non-cognisable report was initially filed, and after permission from the 41st Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, an FIR was formally recorded under sections 351(4) and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges related to criminal intimidation and public mischief.
On the same day, the Netherlands consulate received an email, warning of an explosion using “5 RDX and an IED.” Embassy officer Bhaskar Subrahmani filed a complaint at R T Nagar police station, following which a case was registered.
In a similar incident, the Italian consulate on Richmond Road received a threatening email at 5.25 am on January 30 from the same email ID as the Japanese consulate received, addressed to the consulate’s visa and consular departments. The message read: “5 RDX to blast in Italy Consulate, Bengaluru at 1 PM. Evacuate diplomats by 10 AM!” A formal complaint was filed through the consulate’s security officer, Cosimo Ciciriello, and an FIR was lodged at the Ulsoor police station.
The police said security measures at the consulates were immediately strengthened, and anti-sabotage checks were carried out.
The CEN police station (North division) is currently tracing the origin and IP address of the emails. Officials indicated that the threats are believed to be hoaxes intended to cause panic. “The Japanese and Italian consulates received emails from the same suspicious ID. Investigations are ongoing to identify the sender,” a police officer said.
Further investigations are underway.
