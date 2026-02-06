Hoax bomb threat emails target 3 consulates in Bengaluru

Three consulates in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threat emails last week, with two of them originating from the same suspicious email ID, the city police said. While the Japanese and the Netherlands consulates received the email on January 29, the Italian consulate got it a day later.

The threats prompted the police to register separate FIRs, two of which have been transferred to the CEN North Police, with the nodal officer overseeing further investigation.

The first threat came to light when Hoshino Shingo, security officer at the Consulate-General of Japan in Prestige Nebula Building, Cubbon Road, lodged a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station on January 29.