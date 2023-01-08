Hoax bomb threat email: Class VIII student sent it for ‘fun’

The investigation into the recent hoax bomb threat email received by a private school in Bengaluru has revealed that the email was sent by a Class VII student of another school. In the email, the student purportedly said that he has “four sticks of dynamite”.

A senior police official said: “The boy (sender) lives with his mother and grandparents. He is a student at an international school. He used his mother’s iPad to send the email… He did not understand the magnitude of the issue and sent an email. When asked, he said that he did it for fun.”

The police said they will file a chargesheet and submit it to the juvenile board, which will summon the boy and his family.

On Thursday, tension escalated at the National Academy for Learning (NAFL), Basaveshwaranagar after the school authorities came across the threat email around 11.30 am. The Basaveshwaranagar police were alerted about the email and nearly 900 students were evacuated. The preparatory examinations for classes X and XII were underway when the threat email was discovered.

The bomb disposal squad, which searched the school premises, later termed the threat a hoax call.

The Basaveshwaranagar police have registered a case in the matter.

According to police sources, at least 25 private schools in Bengaluru received hoax bomb threat emails last year.