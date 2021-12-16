Upset over fine for smoking inside train, passenger makes hoax bomb call on Karnataka Express

Upset over being fined by the Railway Police for smoking inside a train, a passenger aboard the Karnataka Express and his brother made a hoax bomb call to the Railways to take revenge.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Agra received an anonymous call late on Tuesday that a bomb had been placed in the Karnataka Express train. However, it later turned out to be a hoax.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Karnataka was informed by the Railway Control Room in Agra on Tuesday evening about the bomb threat. According to senior officials, after they received the information, the RPF and GRP officials searched all the coaches once the Karnataka Express train reached Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh at 11 pm on Tuesday with metal detectors and a sniffer dog. This search went on till the early hours of Wednesday but no explosive substances were found.

The officials said, “The suspect, who is a relative of the person fined for smoking on the train, has been interrogated by the police and an inquiry is going on.”

The Karnataka Express Train No. 12628 had departed from New Delhi at 9.15 pm on December 13 and reached Bengaluru City at 1.40 pm on Wednesday. The security checks were carried out at all stations en route.

“Strict security checks were carried out inside the train by Railways till the train reached to Bengaluru KSR railway station as per standard protocol,” the official added.