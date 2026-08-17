HMT’s Independence Day special edition watches sell out in Bengaluru in a day

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The launch of special edition watches by Bengaluru-based public sector unit HMT Limited has yielded an overwhelming response from the people of the city. Serpentine queues in front of its three outlets in Bengaluru meant that the electronics major sold out its special edition watches in a single day.
Speaking to The Indian Express, N Ramesh Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of HMT, said all six models launched for Independence Day were sold out. “We had manufactured around 1,750 units of these special edition watches. All are sold. We got a lot of enquiries today too,” he added.
Apart from the special edition watches, the ‘Gandaberunda’ watch with Kannada text and official state emblem was also much in demand, he added.
Commenting on the long queues in front of the HMT outlets on Independence Day, he said people from even Whitefield had lined up in front of the Jalahalli showroom around 30 km away.
Each of the watches was priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000.
Videos of a long queue in front of an HMT outlet were also shared widely on social media platforms. A user named Richard Antony shared a clip on X noting the popularity of the Gandaberunda model of HMT.
People are in Q for just one watch .
The line in front of HMT Jalahalli the craze for Gandaberunda . pic.twitter.com/jXW79SVYKu
— Richard antony (@moviebuff0025) August 15, 2026
Union Minister for Heavy Industry and Steel H D Kumaraswamy noted that people had queued up for more than two kms to buy the Independence Day special edition watches. “I was happy to see it. The queue is proof that the popularity and legacy of HMT, functioning under Ministry of Heavy Industries, remains deeply etched in the hearts of the people,” he said in a post on X on Sunday.
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