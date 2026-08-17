HMT’s Independence Day special edition watches sell out in Bengaluru in a day

Screengrab from a video showing people lining up outside an HMT showroom in Bengaluru. (Photo Credit: @moviebuff0025/X. Image enhanced by AI)

The launch of special edition watches by Bengaluru-based public sector unit HMT Limited has yielded an overwhelming response from the people of the city. Serpentine queues in front of its three outlets in Bengaluru meant that the electronics major sold out its special edition watches in a single day.

Speaking to The Indian Express, N Ramesh Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of HMT, said all six models launched for Independence Day were sold out. “We had manufactured around 1,750 units of these special edition watches. All are sold. We got a lot of enquiries today too,” he added.

Apart from the special edition watches, the ‘Gandaberunda’ watch with Kannada text and official state emblem was also much in demand, he added.