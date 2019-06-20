Bengaluru hit-and-run case: Actor Sanjay Dutt’s photo helps cops trace accused auto driver

A photo of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on an auto helped Bengaluru traffic police trace a driver involved in a hit-and-run case.

Rama Rao, a 65-year-old retired police constable, was killed after he was mowed down by an auto near Madiwala market in East Bengaluru on Monday. He was earlier working with the Karnataka State Reserve Police.

Following the incident, the Bengaluru traffic cops scanned several CCTV footages in order to nab the accused driver. While one footage of the incident was found, however, the registration number of the auto was not visible due to the poor quality of the video.

According to Madiwala traffic police, a sticker of the actor on the windscreen of the auto rickshaw was only visible. “After we saw Sanjay Dutt’s photo on the auto, we started to trace the auto by enquiring accordingly in Madiwala area. We spoke to around 20 auto drivers and finally one of them told us about the auto in Siddapura area. We continued with the search and later found the auto along with the driver,” Madiwala traffic police inspector told indianexpress.com

The accused, who was identified as Shoeb, was arrested thereafter. While he initially refuted the charges, he confessed to the crime after he was shown the CCTV recording.