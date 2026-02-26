History-sheeter hacked to death in front of his mother in Bengaluru

The police in Bengaluru have launched a manhunt after a 28-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a group of armed assailants outside his house in Amarajyothi Layout, Thanisandra, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Pavan Kumar, a history-sheeter registered at the DJ Halli police station. According to the police, six men on three motorcycles, all wearing helmets, followed him and attacked him near his house. They allegedly used lethal weapons, killing him instantly before fleeing.

His mother, who witnessed the attack, cried for help and tried to save him but was blocked near the house gate. “She tried to save him, but the attackers overpowered him and escaped,” a police officer said.