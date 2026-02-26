History-sheeter hacked to death in front of his mother in Bengaluru

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The police in Bengaluru have launched a manhunt after a 28-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a group of armed assailants outside his house in Amarajyothi Layout, Thanisandra, on Tuesday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Pavan Kumar, a history-sheeter registered at the DJ Halli police station. According to the police, six men on three motorcycles, all wearing helmets, followed him and attacked him near his house. They allegedly used lethal weapons, killing him instantly before fleeing.
His mother, who witnessed the attack, cried for help and tried to save him but was blocked near the house gate. “She tried to save him, but the attackers overpowered him and escaped,” a police officer said.
The Sampigehalli police rushed to the scene after receiving information, conducted a preliminary inspection, and registered a case. The body was sent for a postmortem examination.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder may have resulted from old enmity. “Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused,” the officer added.
Pavan Kumar had earlier been named as the fifth accused in a murder case and served a prison sentence. He was released in May last year. His family members told the police that they had been trying to help him reform. About a month and a half ago, the family had opened a bakery near their house to help him start afresh and stay away from criminal activities, the police said.
Further investigation is ongoing, with police examining possible motives and tracking down the assailants.
