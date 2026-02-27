History of Indian perfumes in the air at the Bangalore International Centre

The exhibition, curated by Marg Magazine, is primarily composed of a series of artistic prints, replicating artworks in collections and museums around the world. (Express Photo by Arnav Chandrasekhar)

An exhibition titled ‘Histories of Indian Perfume: On a Scented Trail’ is currently on display at Bangalore International Centre as part of the Pravaha 2026 series of events organised by the JSW Group.

The exhibition, curated by Marg Magazine, is primarily composed of a series of artistic prints, replicating artworks in collections and museums around the world – some of them over three centuries old. Nearly every aspect of the history of this trade is examined – from the ancient Sanskrit terms used to describe the various types of fragrance, or the traditional camel-hide kuppis used to store itrs or oil-based perfumes.

The event examines the topics of importance in Indian perfumery as well – from the raw materials used to create these perfumes and their role in global trade, the transformation of scents into smoke and incense, and even the various designs of containers used to store everything from scented water to hair oils.