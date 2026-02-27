History of Indian perfumes in the air at the Bangalore International Centre

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An exhibition titled ‘Histories of Indian Perfume: On a Scented Trail’ is currently on display at Bangalore International Centre as part of the Pravaha 2026 series of events organised by the JSW Group.
The exhibition, curated by Marg Magazine, is primarily composed of a series of artistic prints, replicating artworks in collections and museums around the world – some of them over three centuries old. Nearly every aspect of the history of this trade is examined – from the ancient Sanskrit terms used to describe the various types of fragrance, or the traditional camel-hide kuppis used to store itrs or oil-based perfumes.
The event examines the topics of importance in Indian perfumery as well – from the raw materials used to create these perfumes and their role in global trade, the transformation of scents into smoke and incense, and even the various designs of containers used to store everything from scented water to hair oils.
These aspects of perfumery often projected into different parts of Indian culture, such as the literary sphere – for instance, the same company that published the works of Hindi poet Suryakant Tripathi (pen name Nirala) also produced a scented hair oil. Writers such as Bankim Chattopadhyay had also written testimonials in favour of hair oils.
As visitors to the exhibit may note, a certain fragrance hangs in the air. This comes from dozens of glass vials suspended in the room, containing a perfume composed of vetiver root (known as khus in India) and mitti attar.
All of these are also examined in detail in a book titled Histories of Indian Perfume, published by Marg. A reader can expect to see details ranging from the social hierarchy of a master perfumer in 19th-century Hyderabad to a description of incense from the pen of the 12th-century Chalukya king Someshvara III.
The exhibition will wind up on Saturday with a guided walk at 1 pm with speakers including James McHugh, Professor at the University of Southern California, veteran Bengaluru-based perfumer Ahalya Matthan, and perfumer-anthropologist Giti Datt.
