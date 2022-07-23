Unsung heroes: This history buff’s love for sharing knowledge has Kannadigas hooked

The narration of history and all the tales associated with it has been a continuous process that has taken various forms over centuries. A Bengaluru-based civil engineer has now transformed the process by churning out brief riveting videos, shot on site, that draw in modern audiences and have helped him make a difference on the ground as well.

Fifty-five-year-old Dharmendra Kumar’s attempts to share history through videos in Kannada have not only created awareness, especially among the youth, but have also paved the way to revive interest in many iconic structures that had long been crying for attention. Kumar’s videos, 10-15 minutes long, are a hit in towns and rural areas of Karnataka. The fact that the videos are accompanied by narration in the local Kannada dialect has been no small attraction.

Born and brought up in Mysuru, Kumar spent his childhood days on Ramanuja Road where most employees of the Mysuru Palace lived. “As a child, I used to listen to a lot of stories about Mysuru kings and the historical significance of places which we used to see every day. Those stories always excited me and I wanted to share it with others,” he says.

The civil engineering graduate worked abroad for at least 25 years, travelling to several countries in Africa and the Arabian Gulf before he returned to Bengaluru. “After I came back here, I continued my work and also started writing on Facebook about the history of many places. My friends suggested doing video stories. I did not have any expectations, but just tried it and it became a huge hit,” he adds.

Dharmendra Kumar initially began sharing videos on the old Mysuru region on his Facebook page and YouTube channel – Mysoorina Kathe Galu (Stories of Mysuru) – but after it took off, he expanded to include the whole of Karnataka in his videos.

He has one million followers and a whopping 58 lakh views for his videos as of today. Every Monday, for the past 211 weeks, he has shared insights on one historical location each. “A lot of people have stopped reading books, but are stuck to their mobile phones and browsing Facebook and YouTube. So these videos gained traction. The medium has changed, but the stories remain the same,” Kumar explains.

Besides sharing valuable information, the videos have also brought about change. “After people watched the videos, some NGOs revived kalyanis (ponds), some have cleaned up historical places that were left unattended and others have conducted campaigns,” he reveals, adding that the kalyani in Chikkajala fort was ignored for years until one of his videos revived interest and people stepped forward to clean it.

Kumar says his videos are shared even in the WhatsApp group of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, besides by followers in and outside India. “I got an appreciation message from Srinivasa K J, the High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda. He was born and brought up in Chitradurga in Karnataka and when he saw those videos, he felt good and sent a message,” Kumar shares, adding that awareness has increased among youths on historical places, especially in rural areas. “I consider it to be an achievement as, in the fast-moving world, people tend to forget the legacy and contributions of past generations.”

He prepares the material for presentation by going through gazettes, books recorded by British historians, apart from taking notes from locals. “I spend a lot of time at the Indian Council of Historical Research and the Mythic society to study before I prepare a video.”

Despite his enthusiasm for history, Dharmendra Kumar has decided that he would not get into controversial subjects. For instance, in the case of the Jamia Masjid of Srirangapatna which recently met with controversy after right-wing activists claimed that it stands over the ruins of a temple. “I have explained about the heritage building previously, but now I have stopped it. History should be viewed only as history and it should not be compared with the present,” he believes.