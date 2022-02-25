scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 25, 2022
Must Read

Hindutva activists want BJP to field slain Bajrang Dal worker’s sister

The party’s Shivamogga district president says it is too early to comment on the demand

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
February 25, 2022 7:11:56 pm
Multiple videos have surfaced online asking why party workers, and not children of BJP leaders, are left to die in political and communal violence.

Even as leaders of Karnataka’s ruling BJP visited slain Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Hindu’s family members, Hindutva activists have insisted lower-rung cadres’ “sacrifices should not go in vain” and demanded a party ticket for the youth’s sister or mother from his home town of Shivamogga.

Multiple videos have surfaced online asking why party workers, and not children of BJP leaders, are left to die in political and communal violence. Many social media users who sought a seat for Harsha’s sister or mother have posted an old video of the late Mahendra Kumar where the former state chief of the Bajrang Dal raises the same question.

The Shivamogga constituency is now represented by minister KS Eshwarappa, one of the seven BJP MLAs elected from the district’s eight Assembly seats. The others include former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, H Halappa and Kumar Bangarappa (son of former chief minister S Bangarappa). And Yedyiurappa’s son BY Raghavendra is the MP from the region.

More from Bangalore

The party’s Shivamogga district president, TD Megharaj, told The Indian Express it was too early to comment on the demand for a party ticket. “We and the family are yet to come out of the grief of losing a staunch worker. The party will definitely consider the contribution of Harsha to the party, but a decision will be made by the high command.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement