Know Your City: Growth of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is synonymous with growth of Bengaluru

Having started its journey in Bengaluru, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is not only synonymous with India’s giant leap in the aeronautical industry but also with the Karnataka capital.

With the aim of manufacturing aircraft in India, Hindustan Aircraft Limited was established on December 23, 1940, in Bengaluru by Seth Walchand Hirachand with financial support provided by the then Government of Mysore. Air Marshal Sir John Higgins became the resident director and the first aircraft, Harlow PC-5, was assembled under American licence and flown in August 1941. A year after, the Indian Government became one third shareholder of the company and took over its management in 1942. Two of its six directors were nominated by the Mysore government.

In 1963, Aeronautics India Limited (AIL) was incorporated as a company wholly owned by the Government of India, to undertake the license manufacturing of MiG-21 aircraft. In 1963, Aeronautics India Limited (AIL) was incorporated as a company wholly owned by the Government of India, to undertake the license manufacturing of MiG-21 aircraft.

In 1951, the Indian government placed Hindustan Aircraft Limited under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence.

Recalling the early days of Hindustan Aircraft Limited, Air Marshal Philip Rajkumar (Retd), a 1965 war veteran, said: “The World War II started soon after the establishment of Hindustan Aircraft Limited, which became a huge maintenance base for all aircraft on Southeast Asia command by 1942-1943. The skies of Bangalore used to be full of American warplanes like the Mustang, Liberator, Spitfire and the Hurricanes and growing up in Bangalore at that time I have seen all these planes in the sky.”

“After India’s Independence, the Hindustan Aircraft Limited produced the first Indian designed and built trainer aircraft called the Hindustan Trainer 2, which was the mainstay of the basic training stage of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for over 30 years. In fact, I learned to fly on the HT-2. Thereafter, in the early ’50s, they started license production of the Vampire which was again the mainstay of the jet fighter fleet of the IAF for about 15 years. Then they started the licence production of the GNAT and around the same time a German team was brought here to design and build the first Indian fighters, the HF-24 Jet Fighter Marut. In the early 1960s, the chief designer of Hindustan Aircraft Limited, Dr VM Ghatge, designed the Kiran trainer, which is still in service in the IAF,” he added.

In 1963, Aeronautics India Limited (AIL) was incorporated as a company wholly owned by the Government of India, to undertake the license manufacturing of MiG-21 aircraft. In 1964, Hindustan Aircraft Limited and Aeronautics India Limited was amalgamated and was named as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

“In recent times, it is a principal partner of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas project. In recent times, new factories have been opened at Kasaragod, Tumkur and Goa to cope with the increasing demand for aeronautical products by the armed forces, the Coast Guard and some state governments,” Rajkumar said.

In 1964, Hindustan Aircraft Limited and Aeronautics India Limited was amalgamated and was named as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). In 1964, Hindustan Aircraft Limited and Aeronautics India Limited was amalgamated and was named as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Over the years, the HAL has designed and developed the Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter.

“So the HAL has remained the mainstay of the Indian armed forces for the past 80 years. I can make a straight statement that the fortunes of the Indian armed forces and the HAL are inextricably intertwined. One cannot exist without the other. India has been put on the world aeronautical map by the HAL. Having started in Bangalore, HAL has been an integral part of public sector enterprises. It was a forerunner of public sector enterprises in Bangalore and two-three generations of Bangaloreans have grown up with their fathers working in HAL. So, it is very much a part of the social and cultural life of Bangalore. The HA hockey and football teams have participated in state- and national-level tournaments. So, they’re part of the sporting field of Bangalore as well,” he added.

In the late 1970s, HAL started manufacture of Jaguar aircraft and in 1982, it started the production of Swing-wing MiG-27M aircraft as a follow-on project for MiG-21 BIS. Recently, HAL supplied structures for GSLV Mk.III, Mars Mission and human crew module of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The design and development of Basant agricultural aircraft was undertaken in the 1970s and design and development of Ajeet, an improved version of Gnat, was undertaken between 1972 and 1980.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, HAL chairman and managing director R Madhavan said, “HAL grew up with the city of Bangalore. The growth of HAL is synonymous with the growth of this city. It has remained an integral part of the city.”

Former executive director, engine division, HAL, V Balakrishnan, one who worked with HAL for 35 years, said: “The Vampire aircraft which was built here took part in the 1947 war. Ajeet participated in the 1965 Indo-Pak war, MiG-21s took part in the 1971 war and the MiG-27 took part in the Kargil operations in 1999. The Mirage was purchased by the IAF but it was overhauled by the HAL. Defence PSU BEML came up with the support of HAL. BEML, Bengaluru Complex which is known as Rail Coach Division, was established in 1948 under HAL and the BEML took over the same during 1964. HAL has a close partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Whatever modification IAF requires, BEL supplies the hardware and HAL integrates them. Recently, HAL has set up a dedicated facility for manufacture of cryogenic engines. Today, Suranjan Das Road (named after the test pilot Group Captain Suranjan Das) in Bangalore is known due to HAL and BEML facilities.”