HAL workers’ union seeks jobs for dependents of staff who have died of Covid

The workers’ union at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has sought employment for eligible dependents of workers who have died of Covid 19 across all units of the public sector aircraft manufacturer in the country.

In a June 9-letter to HAL CMD R Madhavan, the convenor of the All India HAL Trade Unions Coordination Committee (AIHTUCC), Suryadevara Chandrasekhar, has stated: “We have lost around 90 employees across India to Covid. There have been over 60 deaths in Bengaluru alone and also deaths at the Lucknow, Nasik and Kanpur units. Many colleagues and well-wishers who were between 35 and 45 years of age have died.”

“We have made representations to the management to provide employment to spouses or the children of those who died — if they are eligible. The management is yet to respond,” he said.

“Being a Navratna PSU, HAL should be a model employer in this pandemic situation and families of the deceased employees should be extended relief through all possible means,” the AIHTUCC convenor said in the letter to the HAL CMD.

The letter further states that the deceased employees were middle-aged and their families were totally dependent on their earnings.

HAL has around 25,000 employees at its units located in nine different parts of the country with a major chunk of the employees being at Bengaluru units.

During the first lockdown between March and April of 2020, the HAL units were shut down for 32 days and during the second wave, between March and May this year, the union asked the company to shut down operations in order to save lives, union leaders said.

“We were hearing of up to four deaths of colleagues in a day and we approached the management and agreed to compensate for any shutdown by working on substitute days like Sundays to save lives,” the union convenor said.



“In the first months of the first quarter of the last financial year, production was down due to the lockdown but we met targets by the last quarter and HAL posted profits. This year too we will ensure that production targets are met,” Suryadevara said.

In March 2020, HAL had pledged Rs 20 crore from its CSR fund to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and HAL employees pledged one day’s salary amounting to Rs. 6.25 crore to the fund.

“This is a small step from HAL in supporting the government’s ongoing efforts in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic,” HAL CMD R Madhavan had stated.