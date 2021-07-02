HAL to compensate dependents of employees who died due to Covid-19

HAL has around 25,000 employees at its units located in nine parts of the country (File photo)

With several Covid-19 deaths being reported among its employees, the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced a scheme to provide families of victims monthly payments for sustenance.

The “financial assistance scheme for the dependents of deceased employees” was announced by the HAL management on June 28. It aims to provide monthly payments of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in the case of workmen, and Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 in the case of officers who died since January 1, 2020 by any cause other than suicide.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an unprecedented situation, creating a sense of uncertainty among people. The sudden death of an employee while in service has cascading psychological, social and economic effects on the family,” read a letter written by D Deepak, the general manager (HR) of the company, on June 28.

The letter said “it is felt appropriate to introduce a scheme to ensure regular monthly monetary support to the dependent family members of the deceased employees to enable them to lead a normal life.”

The All India HAL Trade Unions Co-ordination Committee (AIHTUCC) had written to the management on June 9 seeking employment for dependents of Covid-19 victims at HAL units across the country. It had said many of the deceased employees were middle age or the sole breadwinners. According to the union, nearly 90 employees have died due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

“Being a Navrathna PSU, HAL should be a model employer in this pandemic situation and families of the deceased employees should be extended relief through all possible means,” AIHTUCC convenor Chandrashekhar Suryadevaru said in the June 9 letter to the HAL CMD.

“The pandemic situation is different in nature, and many of the deceased employees are of middle age. Due to their untimely demise, their families are suffering as they were totally dependent on the earnings of the deceased employees,” the letter stated.

HAL has around 25,000 employees at its units located in nine parts of the country, with a major chunk at units in Bengaluru.

Under the financial assistance scheme, the spouse or dependent children will be eligible for the benefits, provided he/she is not gainfully employed or engaged in a business with sufficient earning, “to tide over the distress condition arising due to sudden death”.

Young children will be beneficiaries if the spouse is not alive, and families where the main members earn more than Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 from all sources per month (in the case of workmen) and Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 in the case of officers, will not be eligible.

Adopted children, step children and children from second wives will also be considered as dependents as per the personal laws of the community to which the employee belonged.

The scheme will be valid till the date of retirement of the employee if they were alive, or 21 years of age in the case of boys, whichever is earlier, and till the age of 25 or marriage in the case of girls.