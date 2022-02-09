scorecardresearch
Hijab vs saffron row: 15 arrested in Karnataka

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
February 9, 2022 10:59:48 pm
Hijab row Udupi KarnatakaStudents wearing hijab stage a protest outside the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College campus, in Udupi district, Karnataka. (PTI)

With the state government shutting down high schools and colleges for three days, the tensions over the hijab row eased a bit in Udupi, which has been at the centre of the controversy.

However, 15 persons across the state were arrested on Wednesday on charges of breaching peace and harmony, mainly in Shivamogga and Bagalkot districts.

Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in Shivamogga district – where a saffron flag was hoisted at a college campus on Tuesday. Some Hindu organisations called a bandh in Rabakavi-Banahatti town in Bagalkot district.

Meanwhile, Education Minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday blamed the SDPI-backed Campus Front of India (CFI) for the hijab row and added that action will be taken against those inciting students.

Hours after his statement, the CFI held a press meet in Udupi in support of the hijab movement. Athavulla Punjalkatte, the state president of the CFI, said, “The education minister is making baseless allegations against the CFI. He is trying to cover up the atrocities committed by sangh parivar and ABVP cadres. Everyone knows who instigated Tuesday’s violence.”

According to sources in the state home department, violence broke out in seven colleges across five districts on Tuesday. Whereas, protests were held in 55 colleges in the state.

“Outsiders are fomenting trouble in the colleges. Communal and political forces are behind the controversy. I have spoken to Director General of Police Praveen Sood and the intelligence department as well. Among the arrested, there are no students and only outsiders. As the investigation is pending, we are yet to ascertain whether they are part of any organisation,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

 

Meanwhile, members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) entered the First Grade Degree College and PG Research Centre in Shivamogga district despite a curfew and hoisted the national flag. They reportedly brought down the ‘bhagva dhwaj’ or saffron flag hoisted on Tuesday. The police dispersed the crowd and secured the flags.

