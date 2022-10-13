‘Karnataka HC order remains valid’: Education Minister B C Nagesh on Supreme Court verdict in hijab case

With the Supreme Court delivering a split verdict in the Karnataka hijab case, it will result in a status quo on the issue of Muslim girls wearing hijabs in government colleges, state Education Minister B C Nagesh said on Thursday.

“The verdict of the Karnataka High Court will remain valid, wherein no religious practices will be allowed in colleges, and students have to abide by uniform rules wherever prescribed. As per Karnataka Education Act, we will not allow any religious practice in colleges,” the Karnataka school education minister said.

While the controversy over wearing the hijab was restricted to government pre-university colleges where the prescribed uniforms did not permit it, the state government moved to restrict the wearing of hijab in all government colleges on the back of the Karnataka High Court order of March 2022.

“There has also been an anti-hijab movement across the globe, following the developments in Iran, and women are against wearing the hijab. As a democratic government, we welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. However, with the matter being referred to the higher bench, we hope that the court delivers a verdict based on the Karnataka Education Act,” Nagesh said.

The hijab row started in colleges in coastal Karnataka after right-wing outfits objected to girls wearing them. It peaked in December 2021 after six students at the Government PU College in Udupi were not allowed to attend classes wearing the hijab since it violated the college rules.

The girls protested and the issue spread to other colleges with right-wing groups opposing the wearing of the hijab even in colleges where there were no such restrictions.

On February 5, the Karnataka government’s education department issued a circular suggesting that the wearing of the hijab can be restricted in government colleges where uniforms are prescribed.

The stand of the Karnataka education department and the Udupi Government Junior (PU) College for Women was challenged in the Karnataka High Court by five Muslim girl students from the Udupi college.

The Karnataka High Court in its March 15 verdict said that the wearing of the hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions. A full bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by the students seeking the right to wear the hijab in classrooms.

The court also upheld the state’s February order that suggested that wearing of hijabs can be restricted in government colleges where uniforms are prescribed — and ruled that such curbs under norms for college uniforms are “constitutionally permissible”.

Following the high court order, the students approached the Supreme Court. On Thursday, the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict with Justice Hemanth Gupta dismissing the appeals of the Muslim girl students and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowing the appeal and stating that the issue involves the education of girls, with the wearing of hijab being a matter of choice.