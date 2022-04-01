After hijab and temple bans, halal boycott campaign gathers pace in Karnataka

Demanding a ban on the sale of halal meat, a group of Bajrang Dal workers in Bhadravathi in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district barged into a hotel on Wednesday and assaulted a worker. The following day, a hotelier in the city was abused for using halal products and a customer was attacked when he tried to intervene, Superintendent of Police BM Laxmi Prasad said on Friday, adding that five Bajrang Dal members had been arrested.

Meanwhile, right-wing leaders Prashanth Sambargi and Puneeth Kerehalli visited a market in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet area on Thursday to campaign for a halal ban. They distributed pamphlets, urging people not to buy halal meat. But local people confronted the two and sent them back, asking them not to create a communal divide.

This latest Hindu right-wing campaign comes in the wake of the hijab controversy and a growing ban on Muslim traders from setting up stalls on temple premises or at temple fairs. Like in Shivamogga and Bengaluru, Hindutva workers are going door to door in other parts of the state too, distributing leaflets and urging people to purchase groceries and meat only from “Hindu shops”.

The campaign was set into motion about a week ago as right-wing groups started campaigning online against halal meat. It gained momentum earlier this week after organisations such as the Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti, Sri Rama Sene, and Bajrang Dal issued calls for the removal of halal certification from signboards of meat shops.

Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik has alleged that the money earned from selling halal products is being used to fund the bail of jailed terrorists. On March 29, BJP national secretary and Chikmagalur MLA CT Ravi claimed that the sale of halal meat amounts to “economic jihad”.

“Muslims buy meat only from their community and halal is a certification for them. It is designed in such a way that the products should be purchased only from Muslims. If Muslims refuse to buy meat from Hindus, what stops us from saying that meat should be bought only from Hindus?” said Ravi, a former state minister.

The halal boycott calls come ahead of the Kannada New Year festival of Ugadi, which will be celebrated on April 2. The day after, which is known as “varshadodaku”, many Hindus eat meat. Meat traders say that day their sales go up and they expect to make a turnover of around Rs 2 lakh.

The BJP-led state government has taken note of the calls to boycott halal meat but has said that it cannot do much unless the law-and-order situation is affected. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he would look into “serious objections” against halal meat.

“It (halal issue) has just now started,” Bommai told the media. “We have to study it in its entirety because it has nothing to do with any rules. It is a practice that has been going on. Now, serious objections have been raised about it. After all these incidents, the law-and-order situation in the state has remained intact. Various organisations will be doing their campaigns, we know what to respond to do and what not to. Where it is required, we will respond. We don’t (respond) when it is not required.”

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has claimed that the government has a limited role in the matter as the campaign to “boycott halal food” does not come under the purview of law and order and is related to matters of faith and sentiments of communities. “If the law-and-order situation is disturbed, the law will take its course,” Jnanendra told the media on Thursday.

However, the representative of an organisation representing butchers said they were not worried about the Hindu right-wing campaign. “We are not bothered about this fake propaganda run by a few individuals. Any person at the end of the day wants to eat good and healthy meat. If someone provides them with this, then the customers will go to them,” said Khasim Shoaibur Rahaman Qureshi, the president of the All India Jamaithul Qureshi of Karnataka that represents butchers.