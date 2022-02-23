Hijab row: Karnataka HC seeks details on Campus Front of India’s role from state

Hearing the hijab case for the ninth day, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday sought to know from the state government the role of the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the issue.

Six students of an Udupi college had on January 1 attended a press conference held by the CFI, protesting against the college administration denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes.

Senior counsel S S Naganand, representing the Government PU College for Girls, its principal and a teacher, told the bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, that the hijab row was started by some students owing allegiance to CFI.

According to the college principal Rudre Gowda, earlier, the students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it.

He also said, “The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing as such since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces,”

Naganand also said that the organisation was coordinating and organising protests in the state.

“It is a voluntary organisation, spearheading and drum-beating in favour of students (demanding wearing of hijab in class-rooms)”.

Meanwhile, another lawyer said the student organisation is radical and is not recognised by the colleges.

Afterwards, Chief Justice Awasthi also sought to know whether the state government was aware of it, to which the senior advocate Naganand said the Intelligence Bureau knew about it.

The CJ then directed the Karnataka state government through Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi to find out. When Navadgi said there was some information, the Chief Justice wondered how the organisation’s name had suddenly cropped up in the case.

Naganand further told the court that some teachers were threatened by the CFI. “The teachers were afraid of lodging a complaint but now they have filed a complaint with the police,” he said. Justice Dixit enquired as to when the teachers were threatened, to which the counsel said “a couple of days ago”.

Justice Dixit, expressing his displeasure, told the AG the court should have been informed earlier, to which the AG replied by saying that he was not aware of the incident. Naganand also said the uniform-related regulation was in force in the girls college since 2004.

(With inputs from PTI)