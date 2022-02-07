‘Hijab’ row: Many colleges in Karnataka declare holiday

Several colleges in Karnataka declared a holiday on Monday, as the ‘hijab’ row continued to spread across the state. Fresh incidents of students coming to colleges wearing the hijab or saffron scarves were reported in Vijayapura, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru and Haveri districts.

In Udupi, hijab-wearing students protesting outside the Kundapur Government PU College were provided a separate classroom. Education Minister BC Nagesh said that a separate classroom was provided so that students do not have to sit on the road. “It is not our culture to make students sit on the road,” he said.

At the IDSG Government College in Chikkamagaluru, students affiliated to Dalit organisations came to the institute wearing blue shawls, extending their support to fellow students seeking a revocation of the ‘ban’ on the hijab. The students could be seen raising the ‘Jai Bhim’ slogan.

A lecturer told indianexpress.com that it has become tough for the faculty to handle the situation. “We have to follow government rules. The students are hurling questions at us while we are trying to pacify the situation,” he said requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, students backed by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) carried the national flag to the Government First-Grade College in Haveri district. The SFI state president, Amaresh Kadagada, said, “We were observing whatever was happening for a month now. The controversy over attire is spoiling the fabric of the society. Students are being provoked for political gains by some outfits.”

The Karnataka High Court is scheduled to hear the ‘hijab’ case on Tuesday.