Hijab row: Bengaluru Police extends prohibitory order barring gatherings outside edu institutions till March 8

In the wake of continuing protests over the hijab row in the state, the Bengaluru Police extended the prohibitory orders barring gatherings outside educational institutions for the next two weeks till March 8. The prohibitory order that had come into force on February 9 was earlier slated till February 22.

The order prohibits any gathering, agitation or protest of any type within the area of 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city.

“In certain parts of the state, in the last few weeks, protests and agitations have been held in connection with strict enforcement of Schools/Colleges Uniform Rules.

Whereas, since at some places, these protests have disturbed public peace and order, it was considered very essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order in Bengaluru city. Therefore, holding of protests, agitations, for and against the strict implementation of the Schools/ Colleges Uniform Rules in Bengaluru city was banned vide the order referred above. Whereas, since the issue is still alive and possibility of holding protests, for and against the same in Bengaluru city cannot be ruled out, it is considered appropriate to extend the aforementioned prohibitory order issued /s 144(1) CrPC of 1973, for another two weeks to restrict any gathering, agitation or protest of any type around the Schools, PU Colleges, Degree Colleges or other similar Educational Institutions in Bengaluru City,” the order issued by the city police commissioner Kamal Pant read.

Dakshina Kannada district administration has also extended the prohibitory order around the educational institutions till February 26. In Hubbali-Dharwad, the prohibitory order was clamped by the police till February 28.