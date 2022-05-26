Hijab row back in Karnataka: Mangaluru varsity students protest

The hijab controversy resurfaced in Karnataka on Thursday after a group of students from Mangaluru University College staged a protest and asked the college authorities to ban wearing of hijab inside classrooms.

According to a student, they had submitted a letter regarding this after the Karnataka High Court order — the HC, on March 15, had dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. But the college management did not pay attention, the student said.

“If they are allowed to attend college wearing hijab, we will also wear saffron shawls and come to college,” the student said.

The protesting students, who were wearing the college uniform, claimed that 44 students are wearing hijab to college and some of them are doing so in classrooms, too, PTI reports from Mangaluru.

In a counter, a hijab-clad Muslim girl student claimed the headscarf was part of the uniform for students who wear it, PTI reported. “It is also mentioned in the college prospectus, and was also told to us during an interview by the principal while joining,” she was quoted by the agency. “…however, we received unofficial statement in the form of a text message from the college on May 16 stating that hijab is not allowed in the classes and everyone should come in uniform.”

She said that they would meet the district Deputy Commissioner on the matter and seek justice, as also fight it legally.

The hijab row began in December last year when six pre-university students of Udupi government Pre-University Girl’s College in Udupi district staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to attend classes in hijab.

In February, the Karnataka government issued an order mandating uniforms prescribed by it, or management of private institutions, for students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

Dismissing petitions by a group of Muslim students, a three-judge bench of HC on March 15 noted that the prescription of school uniforms is only a reasonable restriction and constitutionally permissible, which students cannot object to.

