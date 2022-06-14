Hijab row: 19 girl students of Karnataka’s Haleyangadi college continue to miss classes

It’s been over three months now and Asma, a second-year B Com student of Government First Grade College in Haleyangadi, (a village in Mangalore taluk of Dakshina Kannada), has not attended classes owing to the hijab controversy.

After University College of Mangalore, Government First Grade College, Uppinangady, it is now the Government First Grade College in Haleyangadi where 19 Muslim girls are facing loss of education due to the ban on hijabs. Following the Karnataka High Court order of March 15 that upheld the recommendations of the College Development Committee (CDC) that made uniforms compulsory, the Government First Grade College in Haleyangadi strictly prohibited Muslim girls from attending classes wearing hijabs.

Asma argues that the ban on hijab is only for PU colleges and does not apply for degree colleges. However, the High Court clarified that “the order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the CDCs have prescribed the student dress code/uniform” and in this case the college in Haleyangadi has mandated uniforms for a long time now. “It has been nearly three months since I attended classes and I have also paid the fees for the next semester. Since I have discontinued my studies, I am planning to join computer classes to keep myself engaged. However, I still have hopes that my college will allow me to attend classes wearing a hijab,” said Asma.

According to Shridhar K, a political science professor and principal of the college, the 19 girls did not appear for the exams, nor did they attend the new semester. “We have been convincing the girls to comply with the High Court order but they are very adamant on wearing hijabs. We even spoke to the parents but it was of no use. I assured them that I would take care of their attendance and also help them upgrade their academic marks but they would not listen. In fact, it is disappointing to see these girls, who are good performers and who have studied here for two years, suddenly dropping out of the college. In fact, one of the girls is now into the tailoring business after she dropped out,” said Shirdhar.

Safreena, a final year B Com student from the college, said, “None of my friends in the college had any objection to us wearing the hijab. We are clearly against the High Court order of banning the hijab suddenly, despite wearing them for the last two years. Not attending the class will definitely take a toll on our career going ahead but all we are doing is protecting our religious right.”