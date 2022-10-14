Hijab ban verdict: Protesting girls wait, watch; Karnataka Education Minister says he expected ‘better’ order

While most girl students who were at the forefront of the agitation in favour of hijab in Karnataka educational institutions, and had challenged its ban in court, did not want to comment on Supreme Court split verdict on the matter, one of the petitioners welcomed it, stating that the judgment had “upheld the rights of victim girls”.

The petitioner, Aliya Assadi, who is also a student of Government PU College, Udupi, tweeted late Thursday evening, “…Hon’ble Justice Dhulia’s statement has further strengthen(ed) our hope in fair judgement and continued constitutional value at least in minuscule. Thousands of hijabi students are waiting to resume their education.”

In the split verdict, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia held that there will be no restriction on wearing of hijab anywhere in schools and colleges of the state.

“The student petitioners have decided not to talk about the verdict,” said Hussain Kodeibengre, an activist who offered assistance to the girls during the agitation, as none of the girls could be reached for a comment.

State Literacy and School Education Minister B C Nagesh said he had “expected a better judgment”. Both Nagesh and Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, however, maintained that the apex court had not struck off the Karnataka HC verdict, which, while upholding the ban, had declared that hijab was not an essential religious practice in Islam.

“We will not allow any religious practice in colleges as per provisions of Karnataka Education Act,” Nagesh said. He said the state government is hopeful that a larger SC bench, to which the matter will be referred now, will also uphold the ban.

Ayesha Imtiaz, a final year student who dropped out of MGM College following the row, said she was unimpressed. “I was not expecting the decision to be different from that of Karnataka High Court,” she said. “Moreover, any decision now is useless. If a decision had come earlier, it would have been helpful to students.”

Ayisha Afra, a former student of University College of Mangalore, who got herself transferred, however, said the split verdict is a sign of hope. “Until now we did not have the support of the judiciary,” she said. “The SC verdict has given us some hope.”

Mangalore University V-C, P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, called the verdict a stalemate and “nothing but indecisive”. Yadapadithaya said the top court should fast-track the case “before political elements further exploit the controversy”.

BJP national general secretary and senior party leader from Karnataka, C T Ravi, said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the split verdict. But, he said, “Uniform in schools is meant to promote uniformity among students. I believe that separatism is promoted in the garb of issues like promotion of burqa or hijab. This mindset was the reason behind India’s Partition. This separatism progressively morphs into extremism, which can be a source of terrorism,” he said.