Hijab ban: Plea filed in SC challenging Karnataka HC verdict

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court’s verdict dismissing petitions seeking permission to wear hijabs inside the classroom, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, a full bench of the Karnataka High Court had dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Muslims girls from pre-university colleges in Udupi region of the state seeking the right to wear hijabs or headscarves along with uniforms inside classrooms.

“We are of the considered opinion that wearing of the hijab by Muslim women does not make up an essential religious practice in Islamic faith,” the full bench said in the gist of its order that was read out by the Karnataka chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi Tuesday morning.

“We are of the considered opinion that the prescription of a school uniform is a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to,” said the full bench also comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi.

The High Court in its order also directed speedy and effective investigation into the provocations for the protests on the basis of a confidential report that was given to the court by the state police through the state advocate general Prabhuling Navadagi.