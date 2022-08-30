scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

High security after SC bars Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Bengaluru Idgah Maidan

Some Hindutva groups were preparing to erect pandals but left the ground as the apex court ruled in the dispute between the Karnataka government and the state waqf board.

Heavy security deployed outside Idgah maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, to avoid any untoward incident ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

After the Supreme Court ordered the status quo at south Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan, barring Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, police tightened security at the disputed ground on Tuesday.

Some Hindutva groups were preparing to erect pandals but left the ground as the apex court ruled in the dispute between the Karnataka government and the state waqf board. Bengaluru Urban district received five applications to install a Ganesha idol at the 2.5-acre ground after it was declared revenue department land on August 6 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP).

In Political Pulse |As right-wing groups fan Bengaluru Eidgah row, is it 1994 once more for BJP?

Bengaluru city Jamia Masjid imam Maulana Maqsood Imran welcomed the status quo order. “We welcome the order of the Supreme Court but will continue our fight for the ownership of the land. Besides offering prayers on Ramzan and Bakrid, let the ground be a public space for children to play or cows to graze. We are not in favour of allowing other religious activity at the ground,” he said.

Vishwa Sanatan Parishad president S Bhaskaran said his outfit would abide by the court order but expressed disappointment over the state government’s “lack of interest”. “I sought information from the waqf board under the Right To Information Act, and it clearly says the ground is not waqf board property. An alternative land has also been given to the Muslims. However, the BJP in Karnataka, ahead of the BBMP and Assembly elections, has not addressed the problem but is playing petty politics.”

Members of the outfit had demanded the government celebrate Independence Day at the ground. This year, the revenue department celebrated Independence Day there for the first time.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Laxman B Nimbargi said that three deputy commissioners, 100 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police, 21 assistant commissioners of police, 47 police inspectors, 130 sub-inspectors, 126 assistant sub-inspectors, 900 constables, 120 Rapid Action Force personnel and 100 personnel from the special weapons and tactics wing have been deployed.

The Ganesha festival used to celebrated at the ground but violence broke out when the festival coincided with Bakrid in 1982—the first incident of sectarian violence over the land. Pramila Nesargi, the first female MLA in the state, was then active in the protests. She represented the Chamarajpet constituency as a Janata Party MLA from 1978 to 1983.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 08:52:01 pm
