High local demand for Mysuru silk sarees may push Govt to stop online sales

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited (KSIC) is considering stopping online sales of its popular Mysuru silk sarees because production lags behind local demand for the iconic product. After registering record sales growth over the years, the company is also looking to expand its manufacturing facilities.
Responding to a question at the Legislative Assembly, Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh said that KSIC produced around 350-400 sarees per day. “Online sales allowed people across the country to buy this product. Since there is a lot of local demand for the sarees, we are planning to stop online sales,” he said.
During Question Hour on Monday, BJP MLA T S Srivatsa sought details from the government regarding the number of Mysuru silk sarees sold by KSIC and the measures taken to meet the growing demand.
According to the written reply provided by the minister, the public-sector unit produced 310,667 sarees in the past three fiscals and sold 309,659 of them. Thirty additional electronic jacquard looms were provided to increase the supply of silk for the sarees, according to the reply.
Data shared in the Assembly showed that 98,277 sarees valued at Rs 206.35 crore were sold in 2022-23, resulting in a Rs 46.75-crore profit for KSIC. In the next fiscal, 1.08 lakh sarees worth Rs 248.4 crore were sold, with KSIC pocketing Rs 73.40 crore in profit. In the 2024-25 fiscal, 1.03 lakh sarees worth Rs 296.20 crore were sold. Profit for KSIC was Rs 101.15 crore.
Regarding the controversy over handing over KSIC land at T Naraispura for the taluk stadium, highlighted by Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, the minister said the land was picked as “some officials had misled” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
In a letter to the Government, the KSIC managing director had raised concerns that water supply lines to the silk factory’s silk extraction unit would be disrupted due to construction work for the stadium in a 5-acre area on the factory premises.
The Government has dropped the decision to construct the stadium there, Venkatesh said.
On long queues seen outside KSIC outlets, the minister said that such queues appear only during “seconds sales”, when sarees with minor defects are sold at discounted prices.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram