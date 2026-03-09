High local demand for Mysuru silk sarees may push Govt to stop online sales

Regarding the controversy over handing over KSIC land for the taluk stadium, minister K Venkatesh said the land was picked as “some officials had misled" the CM. (Photo: Facebook/kvenkateshofficial)

Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited (KSIC) is considering stopping online sales of its popular Mysuru silk sarees because production lags behind local demand for the iconic product. After registering record sales growth over the years, the company is also looking to expand its manufacturing facilities.

Responding to a question at the Legislative Assembly, Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister K Venkatesh said that KSIC produced around 350-400 sarees per day. “Online sales allowed people across the country to buy this product. Since there is a lot of local demand for the sarees, we are planning to stop online sales,” he said.

During Question Hour on Monday, BJP MLA T S Srivatsa sought details from the government regarding the number of Mysuru silk sarees sold by KSIC and the measures taken to meet the growing demand.