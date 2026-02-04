High drama at Bengaluru club as man strips over forgotten phone, gets knocked down by car

The Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru registered two FIRs on Tuesday after a 55-year-old man was injured in an altercation with security guards at a club, where he became agitated over being denied entry to retrieve his mobile phone and was subsequently knocked down by a car, officials said.

According to the police, Rajesh Ananth visited the club on February 1 with his family for food and drinks, during which he accidentally left his mobile phone behind. The next day, around 2 pm, he returned to the club’s Lavelle Road premises to retrieve the phone but was reportedly denied entry by security guards.