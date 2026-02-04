High drama at Bengaluru club as man strips over forgotten phone, gets knocked down by car

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru registered two FIRs on Tuesday after a 55-year-old man was injured in an altercation with security guards at a club, where he became agitated over being denied entry to retrieve his mobile phone and was subsequently knocked down by a car, officials said.
According to the police, Rajesh Ananth visited the club on February 1 with his family for food and drinks, during which he accidentally left his mobile phone behind. The next day, around 2 pm, he returned to the club’s Lavelle Road premises to retrieve the phone but was reportedly denied entry by security guards.
The police said Ananth, who was intoxicated at the time, created a disturbance at the gate. He took off his clothes and allegedly attempted to stop a red car leaving the club premises, resulting in him being knocked down and sustaining bruises and bleeding. The driver of the car reportedly left the scene immediately. Several bystanders recorded the incident on their phones, and the video later went viral on social media.
“The security staff caught me and dragged me out. One of them hit me with a stick, and then I was knocked down by a car while trying to stop it. I have sustained injuries,” Ananth was quoted as saying in the FIR.
The police registered two FIRs—one on a complaint filed by Ananth against the security guards and the car driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 118(1) (voluntary causing of hurt) and relevant section for rash driving, and the other against him under BNS sections 292 (public nuisance), 296 (obscene acts or words), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 355 (misconduct in public by a drunken person).
The police said investigations were ongoing in both cases. They are verifying the exact sequence of events and examining videos recorded by bystanders.
