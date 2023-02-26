High-altitude balloon by Indian Institute of Astrophysics to study ‘near space’ environment

One of the major attractions at the Open Science Day at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) was the high-altitude balloon, also called ‘near space’ balloon, used by researchers to study atmospheric patterns and ‘near space’ environment. The Open Science Day was celebrated at the IIA on Saturday, February 25, with an aim to inculcate scientific temper among the masses and school-going students.

The balloon was displayed by a group of researchers at the institute. A researcher at IIA said, “This is a hydrogen-filled balloon used to study ‘near space’ environments, wind patterns, humidity, etc. It goes up to a range of 20-35 km. We can also study phenomena occurring in the upper atmosphere in the ultraviolet (UV) range. The balloon is attached to a parachute which carries a payload. The payload usually comprises a GPS tracker, cameras and radio transmitters. The chief idea behind the high-altitude balloon experiment is to carry out low-cost scientific experiments and observations.”

The balloon is inflated to about 2-3 metres’ diameter on the ground. Usually, balloons go to an altitude of 30 km above sea level. Researchers say that it can achieve a height of up to 50 km and, at present, the balloon by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) facility in Hyderabad goes to higher altitudes carrying 1,000 kg of equipment.

“During the balloon’s descent, the payload can hit the ground at a greater velocity which would result in damage of the equipment. So we use a parachute. It is attached between the payload and balloon. The parachute keeps the payload from falling too fast,” the researcher said.

The researchers also pointed out that the use of hot air balloons can be traced back to the Three Kingdoms era (220-280 AD) in China. “The balloons were used to fly lanterns for military signalling. The Mongolian army studied Kongming lanterns from China and used them during the Mongol invasion of Poland in 1241. This is the first time the western world came to know of a balloon,” he added.