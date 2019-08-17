High alert in Bengaluru: Security drill or based on threat perception?

Bengaluru has been put on ‘high alert’ from Friday evening, with increased visibility of police forces across the city.

Advertising

Vigilance around five-star hotels, railway stations, metro, and the high court, among other places, was scaled up and deployment of security personnel was increased, says an order issued by the Bengaluru police on Friday.

However, it is not clear whether it was a security drill or an alert based on a real threat perception. There are indications that it is an extension of the Independence day alert.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that additional commissioners and deputy commissioners of police in their jurisdiction are strictly instructed to sensitize high alert at all iconic installations

Advertising

The installations include Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, High Court, all railway stations, Bengaluru Metro among others.

“Officers should be available on rounds at important places in their areas, and officers deployed at night should check all vehicles at borders and detain suspicious vehicles,” the Bengaluru police commissioner has ordered.

Police sources say that it was a security drill to test the preparedness of the force and not a ‘high alert’.