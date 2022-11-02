Hesaraghatta grasslands: 75k Bengaluru residents sign proposal seeking conservation reserve tag

A proposal demanding recognition of Hesaraghatta grasslands as a conservation reserve has been signed by 75,000 Bengaluru residents and was handed over to the principal chief conservator of forest Vijaykumar Gogi Wednesday.

It comes just a day before when the State Board for Wildlife will hold a meeting to discuss the fate of the grasslands spread over 5,000 acres of land and over 40 km away from the state capital Bengaluru.

Vijay Nishanth, president of the NGO Project Vruksha Foundation, who started the signature campaign on October 28, said, “We had hoped to run a campaign for 15 days to appeal that the entire 5,000 acres of Hesaraghatta grasslands be declared as a conservation reserve. However, with the announcement of a wildlife board meeting scheduled for November 3, we had to trim down the campaign to three days (October 28-31). In these three days, we have garnered 75,000 signatures.”

Location of Hesaraghatta grasslands from Bengaluru (Image: Screengrab-Google Map) Location of Hesaraghatta grasslands from Bengaluru (Image: Screengrab-Google Map)

“We are hopeful for tomorrow. Since the case went back to the table of the State Wildlife Board, local politicians have been spreading lies such as that one cannot graze their cattle in the grasslands once it is declared as a conservation reserve. Some have even said that after the declaration wild animals will be brought there,” he added.

Hesaraghatta grasslands location in Karnataka (Image-Screengrab- Hesaraghatta grasslands location in Karnataka (Image-Screengrab- Google map)

Acting on a petition filed by Nishanth, the Karnataka High Court in July directed the government to reconsider its 2021 rejection of the proposal to declare the Hesaraghatta grasslands a conservation reserve.