‘He’s just sleeping’: Woman lives with husband’s body for 10 days in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru

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A woman in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district lived with her 77-year-old husband’s decomposed body for nearly 10 days, unaware of his death, before the police were alerted, officers said Friday.
According to the police, Cyril Monis, a resident of Banakal village, had been bedridden after a stroke and was undergoing treatment, including Ayurvedic care in Turuvekere. They said Cysil, his 42-year-old wife, who has been experiencing mental health issues for the past three years, did not realise that he had died and continued to live in the house with the body, believing he was asleep.
The couple lived alone, while their son works in Bengaluru and their daughter is a teacher in Dubai. Despite regular phone calls, the police said, she reportedly kept telling her son that his father was “doing fine”.
The police said the son had been travelling frequently in recent months for his father’s treatment. About two weeks ago, his son Melwin took him for treatment. The police said Cyril died of natural causes at home shortly after.
The incident came to light on April 8 after Melwin asked a friend to check on his parents following a call from his mother about a gas cylinder issue. When the friend visited the house, he noticed a foul smell and informed the police.
“When we reached the house and inquired, she said there was no one else to take care of her husband. When we tried to shift the body, she requested us not to take him away, saying she alone had been looking after him,” a police officer said.
Officers found the body in an advanced state of decomposition and infested with maggots.
After completing the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. The last rites were later conducted at the Banakal Christian burial ground with the help of local residents.
The police said no case has been registered, as preliminary findings indicate that Cyril died of natural causes.
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