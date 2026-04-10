‘He’s just sleeping’: Woman lives with husband’s body for 10 days in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru

Officers found the body in an advanced state of decomposition and infested with maggots.

A woman in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district lived with her 77-year-old husband’s decomposed body for nearly 10 days, unaware of his death, before the police were alerted, officers said Friday.

According to the police, Cyril Monis, a resident of Banakal village, had been bedridden after a stroke and was undergoing treatment, including Ayurvedic care in Turuvekere. They said Cysil, his 42-year-old wife, who has been experiencing mental health issues for the past three years, did not realise that he had died and continued to live in the house with the body, believing he was asleep.

The couple lived alone, while their son works in Bengaluru and their daughter is a teacher in Dubai. Despite regular phone calls, the police said, she reportedly kept telling her son that his father was “doing fine”.