Here’s why Rahul Dravid won’t be able to vote in the Lok Sabha elections

Former Indian captain and Karnataka election ambassador Rahul Dravid, will not be able to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections after his name was deleted from the voters’ list.

Karnataka Chief Election Officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar said, “Rahul Dravid’s name was voluntarily deleted and they did not include his name after moving to a new house. Now it is legally not possible to include his name in the list.”

Rahul Dravid did not submit Form 6 – required to enable the addition of his name to the voter list by March 16, which was the last date.

According to the District Election Officer, N Manjunath Prasad, Rahul’s brother had submitted the application (Form 7) for the removal of Rahul Dravid’s name from the voters’ list in Indira Nagar where he was staying at his ancestral house.

Rahul has moved to a new house from Indiranagar to Ashwath Nagar in Bengaluru. “As per the procedure we had gone to his new house thrice for the verification, but no one turned up for the verification,” Manjunath said.

Rahul Dravid was brand ambassador of the Election Commission’s campaign to inspire people to vote. A 30-second video of his messages in Kannada and English, was featured in electronic media, social media and cinema halls in the 2018 assembly election.