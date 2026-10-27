After 18-month delay, December deadline for Bengaluru’s Hennur–Bagalur road work

Work on the traffic-ridden stretch of Hennur–Bagalur Main Road, which has missed several deadlines, got a December deadline after Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inspected the area on Monday.
Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has undertaken white-topping work for the 4.6 km stretch at a cost of Rs 86 crore. Now it has sought Rs 6 crore more to extend the work by 600 metres. The work began in April 2025 but has faced criticism from residents and motorists for its snail-paced execution.
Gowda said that road development must go beyond laying roads to include efficient drainage systems, wider footpaths, safer pedestrian movement, and infrastructure that ensures smoother traffic flow.
Reviewing the drainage infrastructure along Hennur–Bagalur Main Road, the minister directed officials to ensure that drains function efficiently and rainwater flows freely, preventing waterlogging that inconveniences pedestrians and motorists.
He called for drainage upgrades to be planned alongside road development, with repairs and improvements undertaken wherever necessary to ensure the infrastructure works as an integrated system.
Directing officials to address congestion at key junctions along the stretch, the minister called for scientifically planned improvements based on local road conditions and traffic volumes.
He said junction-specific solutions, including improvements to road design and supporting infrastructure, must be developed to facilitate smoother vehicle movement and address the specific traffic challenges at each location.
Elevated corridor under consideration?
On Hennur–Bagalur Main Road, also an alternative route to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the government is considering either an elevated corridor or short flyovers to prevent traffic jams at junctions.
KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who accompanied Gowda, suggested the idea considering the traffic congestion from Geddalahalli Junction to Bagalur village. “A lot of high-rise buildings have come up, leading to several vehicles, and there needs to be a study on traffic flow to find a solution,” the MLA said.
However, Gowda said the government had conducted a traffic study that showed the flyover was not necessary at this juncture.
An official said the government would discuss whether shorter flyovers at select junctions or an elevated corridor should be built. If it is an elevated corridor, the official said there is a high chance that it will be tolled.