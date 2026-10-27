After 18-month delay, December deadline for Bengaluru’s Hennur–Bagalur road work

Work on the traffic-ridden stretch of Hennur–Bagalur Main Road, which has missed several deadlines, got a December deadline after Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda inspected the area on Monday.

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) has undertaken white-topping work for the 4.6 km stretch at a cost of Rs 86 crore. Now it has sought Rs 6 crore more to extend the work by 600 metres. The work began in April 2025 but has faced criticism from residents and motorists for its snail-paced execution.

Gowda said that road development must go beyond laying roads to include efficient drainage systems, wider footpaths, safer pedestrian movement, and infrastructure that ensures smoother traffic flow.