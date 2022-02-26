Will help Karnataka students arriving from Ukraine reach their homes: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government will provide all help to students arriving from Ukraine to reach their homes in various parts of the state after landing in Mumbai and Delhi.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Bommai said that the state’s principal resident commissioner in the national capital had been instructed to make arrangements for food and accommodation for the students. “We have also sent a list of our students to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after I spoke to him about the issue. It has been decided to bring those stranded in the western part of Ukraine by road. Accordingly, many students are arriving through Romania. Their details are being collected.”

“Most students are in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. They have been instructed to remain in safe places and avoid unnecessary movement on roads. Our prime minister has spoken to the Russian president and requested safe passage for flights to bring our students back home. He has accepted the request… All measures will be taken to bring our students back home safely by road and air in the next few days,” Bommai said.

The chief minister also said he had spoken to some of the students who had been stranded in the country since Russia invaded it. “I spoke to some students and provided them contact numbers for help. All the Indians and Kannadigas will be brought home safely,” Bommai said, adding that most students were sheltering in underground bunkers and facing food shortages.

The BJP leader said Modi’s conversation with Vladimir Putin had proved fruitful. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with the Russian president have proved fruitful. Our external affairs minister has spoken to neighbouring countries of Ukraine and deployed representatives who can speak Russian to facilitate the smooth passage of Indians through these countries,” he said.

“Both the Union government and the Karnataka government have set up helplines. We are in constant touch with them,” Bommai said, adding that officials were in touch with more than 200 people from the state.