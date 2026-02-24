Helmetless ride ends in tragedy for women in Hassan: pillion rider dies, friend critical

A young woman died and her friend was critically injured after falling from a motorcycle in an industrial area on the outskirts of Hassan in Karnataka on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Priya, 23, from Satyamangala Layout. The injured woman, Swathi, 24, has been shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. Priya was in her final year of MCA at a private college, while Swathi married last November.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm on February 22. Both women were riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle without wearing helmets. Swathi was driving the motorcycle, and Priya was seated on the rear seat.