Helmetless ride ends in tragedy for women in Hassan: pillion rider dies, friend critical

The police said the women failed to notice a hump located slightly down the road on the outskirts of Hassan.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 24, 2026 08:12 PM IST
Road accidentThe accident occurred in Hassan around 6.30 pm on February 22. (Representational image)
A young woman died and her friend was critically injured after falling from a motorcycle in an industrial area on the outskirts of Hassan in Karnataka on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Priya, 23, from Satyamangala Layout. The injured woman, Swathi, 24, has been shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. Priya was in her final year of MCA at a private college, while Swathi married last November.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.30 pm on February 22. Both women were riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle without wearing helmets. Swathi was driving the motorcycle, and Priya was seated on the rear seat.

“The duo were riding at high speed and failed to notice a road hump ahead,” said a police officer. “Swathi tried to negotiate the hump but applied the brakes abruptly at the last moment. The combination of high speed and sudden braking destabilised the bike. The vehicle bounced over the uneven stretch, causing them to fall onto the road,” he added.

The police said the hump was located slightly down the road, and the motorcycle’s speed appeared to have contributed to the loss of control. Priya died on the spot.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

