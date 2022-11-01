Wife, her boyfriend among four held for murder of missing Karnataka youth

A woman, her boyfriend and his associates have been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly murdering the woman’s husband and burning his body in a trench, officers said. The victim had been reported missing on Saturday.

The deceased Kiran Gowda, 27, a resident of Maralavadi village near Harohalli, 47 km from Bengaluru, went missing on Friday. He was the son of Dasappa, a former president of Maralavadi grama panchayat. The arrested accused have been identified as Gowda’s wife Chaitra, her boyfriend Yashwanth and his associates Karthik and Tayappa. Another accused, Annaiah, is still at large, officers added.

According to the police, Kiran ran a chicken stall and used to shut the shop by 8.45 pm every night. On Friday, however, he did not return and his mobile phone was found to be switched off. The next day, Dasappa filed a missing complaint with Harohalli police.

Investigators soon found that Chaitra and Yashwanth were having an affair. Upon interrogation, Yashwanth confessed that Kiran proved to be a hurdle in their relationship. On Friday, Yashwanth, who knew Kiran well, took him to a party. After consuming alcohol, he allegedly tied Kiran’s hands and legs with a rope with the help of his associates and strangled him to death, the police said.

Later, they took the body to the Kottigehalli forest area and burnt it in a trench. After his confession, officers took Yashwanth to the spot on Monday and found Kiran’s half-burnt body, the police said.