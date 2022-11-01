scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Wife, her boyfriend among four held for murder of missing Karnataka youth

The 27-year-old’s half-burnt body was found by the police on Monday in a trench in the Kottigehalli forest area.

arrest news, karnataka news, indian expressA woman, her boyfriend and his associates have been arrested in Karnataka. (File)

A woman, her boyfriend and his associates have been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly murdering the woman’s husband and burning his body in a trench, officers said. The victim had been reported missing on Saturday.

The deceased Kiran Gowda, 27, a resident of Maralavadi village near Harohalli, 47 km from Bengaluru, went missing on Friday. He was the son of Dasappa, a former president of Maralavadi grama panchayat. The arrested accused have been identified as Gowda’s wife Chaitra, her boyfriend Yashwanth and his associates Karthik and Tayappa. Another accused, Annaiah, is still at large, officers added.

According to the police, Kiran ran a chicken stall and used to shut the shop by 8.45 pm every night. On Friday, however, he did not return and his mobile phone was found to be switched off. The next day, Dasappa filed a missing complaint with Harohalli police.

Investigators soon found that Chaitra and Yashwanth were having an affair. Upon interrogation, Yashwanth confessed that Kiran proved to be a hurdle in their relationship. On Friday, Yashwanth, who knew Kiran well, took him to a party. After consuming alcohol, he allegedly tied Kiran’s hands and legs with a rope with the help of his associates and strangled him to death, the police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge
More from Bangalore

Later, they took the body to the Kottigehalli forest area and  burnt it in a trench. After his confession, officers took Yashwanth to the spot on Monday and found Kiran’s half-burnt body, the police said.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:57:38 pm
Next Story

#MildlyCurseRishiSunak trend pokes fun at the new UK PM as it imagines embarrassing scenarios

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement