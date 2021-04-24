Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, rain predicted for four more days in Karnataka

Due to the rain, main roads in various parts of Bengaluru are waterlogged and many areas reported power cuts.

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains on Friday evening in many parts of the city leading to waterlogged roads after the two-hour-long downpour in the city.

For the second consecutive day, rain and hailstones lashed the city bringing relief from the summer heat.

Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) CS Patil said: “A trough formation in interior Karnataka is leading to the rainfall, in various parts of the state. Hail was reported from Vishweshwaraiah Layout in the city and this is a pre-monsoon rain. Hailstones are not uncommon during the pre-monsoon and the monsoon showers.”

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in various parts of the state. “Rain is expected to continue for four more days. Yellow alert has been issued for Saturday for parts of south-interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Mandya. Parts of Karnataka will continue to receive rains for four more days, especially parts of south-interior Karnataka,” Patil added.

Bengaluru DCP West Sanjeev M Patil said that many houses are flooded with water due to rain in the Padarayanapura area in West Bengaluru.

Apart from this, traffic snarls are reported in Central Business district(CBD) areas, including MG Road, Brigade Road, Cubbon road, Mysuru road, Tumakuru road, Yeswanthpura, Peenya, Malleshwaram, and other parts of the city.