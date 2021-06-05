Heavy rains in parts of Bengaluru leave houses in low-lying areas flooded

The rains in Bengaluru on Friday have resulted in waterlogging in many areas.

Heavy rains, accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds, lashed parts of Bengaluru on Friday evening, leaving low-lying roads and houses flooded.

Many residents in SGN Layout, Vinobha Nagar and Sudhama Nagar spent hours removing water from their houses after drains started overflowing.

Selva, a resident from SGN Layout, said, “For the last five years, residents in this area have been facing waterlogging during the rains as the drains are not connected and the water doesn’t flow properly.”

He said more than 25 houses in the SGN layout are flooded from last evening’s rain. “We have complained to local MLA Uday B Garudachar since there is no elected corporator, and he has already visited the area thrice and directed officials. However, nothing has changed,” he said.

A car breaks down in Bengaluru amid the rains. A car breaks down in Bengaluru amid the rains.

Similar scenes were seen in many parts of the city, including JP Nagar, AMCO Layout, Yogesh Nagar, Hebbal and other areas. More than four crossroads were flooded and rainwater entered several homes in these areas.

The Sarakki rain gauge, managed by KSNDMC, recorded 62.5mm of rainfall in just half an hour on Friday evening, according to BBMP officials.

Mysuru road and roads in the Kengeri area in South Bengaluru were also flooded disrupting vehicular movement.