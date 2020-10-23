Heavy rains flood low-lying areas, disrupt traffic in Bengaluru

Parked vehicles in Bengaluru road submerged after heavy rain.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Bengaluru on Friday, leaving many areas waterlogged and traffic disrupted. Most parts of South Bengaluru were affected after rain.

Videos recorded by local residents shows a car floating in Gurudutta Layout near Hosakerehalli alongside Vrishabhavathi drain during rains. Vehicles in the basement of some apartments and houses in the low-lying areas were submerged.

Traffic was disrupted on Mysuru Road, Silk Board junction, Hosur road, Bannerghatta road, Basavanagudi, Nayandahalli, RR Nagar, BG Road, Nayandahalli and other roads.

According to the India Meteorological Department(IMD), Bengaluru has received 13.2 mm rain from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on Friday while HAL airport and surrounding areas received 1.3mm rain while Kempegowda International Airport reported 7.7mm rain.

The worst affected areas were Koramangala, BTM Layout, Jayanagara, Basavanagudi, RR Nagar, Hosakerehalli, Basavangudi, Nagarabavi, Kengeri, Malleshwaram, and other parts of the city.

“As per latest observation Bengaluru City and Neighbourhood is expected to receive light to moderate spells of rain with intermittent heavy spells of rainfall at a few places during the next 24 hours,” IMD said in its forecast.

Apart from Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Chikkabalapura, Tumakuru also received heavy rains on Friday evening. The IMD predicted rains or thundershowers at most places over Coastal Karnataka, at many places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka.

“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with light to moderate spells of rain/showers is likely at Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumkur, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts in the next three hours,” IMD said in a forecast report issued at 3.10 pm on Friday.

