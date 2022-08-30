Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru as streets, residential layouts get flooded

Several residential areas in Bengaluru were waterlogged and inundated Tuesday after heavy rain lashed the Karnataka capital a day before, prompting authorities to send rafts to evacuate people.

Officials said commuters faced a harrowing time navigating the path on the Bellandur Outer Ring Road (ORR) because of water logging in the area.

According to the weather department, Bengaluru received 12.8 mm of rainfall on Monday. Bengaluru has recorded 364.2 mm of rainfall in August so far, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows. The city is short of breaking an all-time record of 387.1 mm in August 1998.

Also Read | India Weather News Live Updates: Heavy rains disrupt parts of Kerala and Karnataka

Authorities sent rafts to evacuate the stranded residents of Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur on Monday. The residents said the water level inside the residential layout reached six feet making it difficult for a tractor to move inside for evacuation.

“The water is stagnant at the entrance of the layout. In some of the houses, refrigerators are floating. The ground floor of most of the houses are submerged,” said Purush Malathi, a resident of Rainbow Drive Layout.

“Though we face the issue of inundation in every shower, this time the situation worsened due to the Halayanakanahalli lake breach which happened for the first time. The officials from the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) have arrived,” added Malathi.

Aravind Limbavali, the MLA of Mahadevapura Constituency, announced in May that the major roads department of the civic body BBMP would in the public-private model construct a drain, which will carry rainwater from the layout to the culvert in Sarjapur.

Advertisement

Malathi said the work has begun and is undergoing at a fast pace.

One of the major complaints highlighted by the residents of Rainbow Drive Layout, which has more than 350 houses, is that rainwater from the surrounding villages of Junnasandra and Halanayakanahalli is diverted into their area, leading to massive inundation.

The residents also complained of water gushing into another residential layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, and the Wipro campus in Sarjapur after a nearby drain overflowed.

Advertisement

On Monday evening, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma said during a meeting with government officials that the drains should be desilted to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.

According to the data shared by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), 96 people have lost their lives due to rain in different parts of the state since June 1. A 56-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were killed in Ramanagara as the district witnessed severe rainfall.

“Since June 1, owing to the southwest monsoon, 993 houses have been completely damaged, 10,274 severally damaged and 16,119 partially damaged in different parts of the state. 187 villages have been affected due to rain,” KSNDMC said.