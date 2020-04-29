Heavy rain, lake breach disrupt normal life in Bengaluru

Dewatering in progress after heavy rains in Bengaluru flooded houses on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/B H Anil Kumar IAS) Dewatering in progress after heavy rains in Bengaluru flooded houses on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/B H Anil Kumar IAS)

Residents of Bengaluru woke up Wednesday to heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds, which resulted in flooding and uprooting of trees and electric poles in several parts of the city.

While places like Koramangala, HSR Layout, Ulsoor, and JB Nagar witnessed knee-deep water and submerged vehicles, tree falls were reported from different areas.

According to officials in the BBMP control room, tree falls were reported from Bagalgunte, Garudachar Palya, JB Nagar, Palace Road, Chennammanakere Achukattu, Murugeshpalya, HSR Layout, and Vyalikaval.

Water gushed into houses in lowlying areas like Ejipura, Ulsoor, HSR Layout, and Sunkadakatte, leaving them inundated. Fire engines were rushed to the spots to pump the water out.

“The heavy rains resulted in some houses on 10th, 11th and 15th Main Road in HSR Layout 6th Sector getting flooded, as several of them had lower than road-level approaches. High-pressure pumps were used to clear stagnant water,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.

Adding to this, the breach of Chikkabanavara lake raised alarms in the BBMP as many feared a repetition of last year’s flooding. “The breach was found to be a minor one and our teams have resolved the issue,” an official from the BBMP lakes department said.

As several distress calls were made to the BBMP control room, teams led by Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, Mayor M Goutham Kumar, and Deputy Mayor C R Rammohan Raju visited the affected areas to inspect the relief work.

According to the observations recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 30.7 mm rain. While Kempegowda International Airport recorded 28.5 mm rain, 89.2 mm rain was recorded at HAL Airport. Hailstorms were also reported from some parts of the city.

Meteorological experts have forecast heavy rains in the city and in several areas in south-interior Karnataka in the next four to five days.

“Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur over south-interior Karnataka on April 30, while the same is expected to continue till May 3 in isolated areas,” IMD’s daily forecast report read.

“Bengaluru is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky in the next 48 hours. While rain and thundershowers are likely, the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively,” IMD Director-in-charge Dr Geeta Agnihotri said.

