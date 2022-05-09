Heavy rain damages electric poles, disrupts power supply in Bengaluru

Heavy wind and rainfall damaged as many as 375 electric poles and 30 transformers in Bengaluru on Sunday evening and led to power disruptions in several parts of the city.

According to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), 398 trees fell on power supply lines. “In HSR layout, 35 poles have broken. Hiriyur (102), Nelamangala (21) and Madhugiri (25) also saw damage to poles. Power supply was disrupted in Kengeri, Bandemata, Ramohalli, Kumbalagodu, Kanakapura, Jayanagara, Puttenahalli and HSR Layout,” officials from BESCOM said.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast said Bengaluru will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall till May 11. While the city area received 2.4 mm, the observatory at HAL recorded 37.2 mm of rain on May 8. Since March 1, Bengaluru has received 226 mm of rainfall.

BESCOM has also been carrying out maintenance works on transformers in view of the upcoming monsoon, officials said, adding that works have been completed on more than 1,932 transformers.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has directed officials of the civic body and BESCOM to work in tandem so that people are not inconvenienced during the rains. “The drains should be cleared and officials should supervise the work of contractors. All areas which are vulnerable during monsoon should be identified and control rooms should be active. Moreover, drains should be desilted to ensure smooth flow of water. Safety equipment should be provided to the personnel operating during heavy rain,” he said.