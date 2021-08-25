Heavy overnight rain causes landslide in Nandi Hills, tourists barred

Heavy rains caused a landslide on Tuesday night at Nandi Hills, a popular tourist destination near Bengaluru in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district. The district administration said there was no casualty and no one was injured. Meanwhile, tourists on their way to the hills have been asked to go back as the landslide has blocked many routes leading to the hilltop.

Due to heavy rain on Tuesday night landslide was reported in Nandi Hills, popular tourist destinations near to #Bengaluru. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Sx7YHZQYYU — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) August 25, 2021

Chikkaballapur district in-charge and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the NDRF teams have been sent to the spot to clear the debris and the road leading towards Nandi Hills are closed by the authorities. N Gopal, a special officer at Nandi Hills, said: “This was the first time we witnessed a landslide in Nandi Hills; earlier only mudslides were reported in the area.”

District Commissioner R Latha said: “Following heavy rain landslide reported in Nandi Hills 10th curve. PWD authorities have taken up work to clear the landslide and are constructing roads. Tourists will not be allowed till work is completed.”

A private bus was stranded near Nandi Crossroad due to heavy rain throughout the night while paddy fields and villages around the hills were inundated.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department(IMD) has declared a yellow alert for Chikkaballapur district including Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Ramanagara and Shivamogga.